Arthur D. "Marty" Morgan, 60, passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born November 7, 1959 in Akron to the late Thomas and Carole Morgan. He worked for Walmart as a shift manager and was an honorary member of the Rangers. He enjoyed working around the house, gardening, still life painting, and providing clothing for those in need. Marty had a dry sense of humor, was thoughtful and considerate of others, and loved animals. Marty is survived by his partner of 19 years, Tom Bell; stepmother, Pam Morgan; sister, Lora (Rod) Ellyson; niece, Kristy (Eric) Rector; and great-niece, Madison. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., with service beginning at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087 in memory of Marty. Condolences and memories may be shared with family members at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019