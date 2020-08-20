1/1
Arthur Evans Goodspeed
1929 - 2020
Arthur Goodspeed, 91, of Massillon passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born February 13, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to the late Harry and Stella Goodspeed. Art was an Army veteran, and a member of Manchester United Methodist Church, IBEW Local #306, and an active member of the Masonic Clinton Lodge #47, Hiram Chapter 18, Massillon Commandery #4. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God throughout his life was of much comfort to him. He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, James (Geraldine), Mark (Nancy); daughters, Susan (Richard) Kukucka, Jeanne (Robert) Bickett; grandchildren, Scott (Monica) Goodspeed, Dan (Amy) Goodspeed, Joshua (Crystal) Young, Michael Kukucka, Ron (Earline) Goodspeed, Elizabeth (David) Rabbett, Keri (Luke) Honigman, Zachary (Molly Kime) Bickett, Sara (Joshua) Dew, Alexander Goodspeed, Devon Goodspeed and fifteen great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Manchester United Methodist Church, burial with military honors immediately following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Road, New Franklin, Ohio 44319 in memory of Art Goodspeed. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
