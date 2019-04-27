Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Arthur G. Beall

Arthur G. Beall Obituary
Arthur G. Beall Jr.

Arthur 'Art' Beall Jr., 62, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on April 25, after suffering stroke on Easter Sunday.

The family will receive friends Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. The full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
