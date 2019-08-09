|
Arthur Lee Tate Arthur Lee Tate, 71, passed away on August 3, 2019 surround by his loved ones. He was a member of North Hill Community Baptist Church and the Zulu Motorcycle Club. He is survived by his wife, Mandell Tate; sons, Kenneth Carey and Ramsey; three sisters, four brothers and a host of other family and many friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until time of service, Min. Michael Burley officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1003 Whittier Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019