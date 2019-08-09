Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lee Tate

Send Flowers
Arthur Lee Tate Obituary
Arthur Lee Tate Arthur Lee Tate, 71, passed away on August 3, 2019 surround by his loved ones. He was a member of North Hill Community Baptist Church and the Zulu Motorcycle Club. He is survived by his wife, Mandell Tate; sons, Kenneth Carey and Ramsey; three sisters, four brothers and a host of other family and many friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until time of service, Min. Michael Burley officiating. Condolences may be sent to 1003 Whittier Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.