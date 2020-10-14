1/1
Arthur Lowe Frisbie
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur (Lowe) Frisbie, 85, passed away on October 11, 2020 following a short illness caused by a fall. Lowe was born January 1935 to the late Arthur Elliot and Letha (Lowe) Frisbie in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He spent his childhood in eastern Kansas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Frisbie and brother-in-law, James Robbins. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise Fredrian (Penfold); 5 children, Linda (Tom) Kern-parents of Adam, Chrissy, Heather and Mere, Laura (Brad) Horovitz, parents of Zachary (Holly) and Nate, John Arthur Lawrence, Lisa (Todd) Jones-parents of Tyler (Alyssa) and Kasey, and Leslie (James) Madden-parents of Sam and Jessica, as well as great grandchildren, Emerson and Hudson (children of Zachary and Holly). Lowe is also survived by his siblings, Eloise Robbins (James), Steve Frisbie (Carolyn), Lynn's wife, Faye Frisbie and many beloved nieces and nephews. During and after retiring from a story-filled 27-year career as a Math and English teacher, as well as a coach in the Field Local School district in Brimfield, Ohio - the most unselfish man one could ever meet enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family while enjoying golf and travel. Calling hours will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Hopkins-Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260. A Memorial Service will be held at the same location on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation an hour prior. Pastor Karin Wright of Suffield United Church of Christ to officiate. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Coleman Professional Services at colemanservices.org/donate or mail to 5982 Rhodes Rd., Kent, OH 44240 or Trading Post Museum and Cemetery, 15710 North 4th St., Pleasanton, KS 66074.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved