Arthur (Lowe) Frisbie, 85, passed away on October 11, 2020 following a short illness caused by a fall. Lowe was born January 1935 to the late Arthur Elliot and Letha (Lowe) Frisbie in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He spent his childhood in eastern Kansas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Frisbie and brother-in-law, James Robbins. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise Fredrian (Penfold); 5 children, Linda (Tom) Kern-parents of Adam, Chrissy, Heather and Mere, Laura (Brad) Horovitz, parents of Zachary (Holly) and Nate, John Arthur Lawrence, Lisa (Todd) Jones-parents of Tyler (Alyssa) and Kasey, and Leslie (James) Madden-parents of Sam and Jessica, as well as great grandchildren, Emerson and Hudson (children of Zachary and Holly). Lowe is also survived by his siblings, Eloise Robbins (James), Steve Frisbie (Carolyn), Lynn's wife, Faye Frisbie and many beloved nieces and nephews. During and after retiring from a story-filled 27-year career as a Math and English teacher, as well as a coach in the Field Local School district in Brimfield, Ohio - the most unselfish man one could ever meet enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family while enjoying golf and travel. Calling hours will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Hopkins-Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260. A Memorial Service will be held at the same location on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation an hour prior. Pastor Karin Wright of Suffield United Church of Christ to officiate. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Coleman Professional Services at colemanservices.org/donate
or mail to 5982 Rhodes Rd., Kent, OH 44240 or Trading Post Museum and Cemetery, 15710 North 4th St., Pleasanton, KS 66074.