Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Arthur R. Brooks

Arthur R. Brooks Obituary
Arthur R. Brooks departed this earthly life on January 11, 2020 at the blessed age of 93. He was retired from the City of Akron with 47 years of service in the Sanitation Dept. He is survived by two daughters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grand children, great-great- grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held in Melrose, Florida at the convenience of the family. Special thanks to the Ohio Living Hospice Team and his friends and neighbors the Boyers and Trejo families. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 524, Hawthorne, FL 32640.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
