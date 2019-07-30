|
Arthur S.
"Soupie" McDevitt-Graham
Arthur "Soupie" McDevitt-Graham, 67, passed away July 28, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Ukiah, Calif. to the late Arthur V. and Velma (White) Graham and was an Akron-area resident since 1985.
Soupie worked for Game Tech International and was a member of the Richfield United Church of Christ. He was also an accomplished competitive roller-skater and loved calling Bingo.
He is survived by his husband, Edward Charles Graham-McDevitt; sister, Cathie; son, Edward (Jasmine); daughter, April (William) Calloway; grandsons, Johnny and Edward McDevitt; William and Edward Flegal; andTrey Calloway; granddaughter, Amanda Williams; nieces, Celeni and Cyndi and their families; siblings-in-law, Becky, Bonnita, John, Greg and Barbara and their families; special sister, Debra (Bobbie) Pruett; special nieces, Alice and Angie; special nephew Bobbie Jr.; and a countless number of dear friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. John King officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe page on Facebook @EdwardCMcDevitt or sent to 427 Wonder Lake Dr., Akron, OH 44319.
