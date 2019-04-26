Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Keefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur W. Keefer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur W. Keefer Obituary
Arthur W. Keefer

Arthur W. Keefer, 77, passed away April 23, 2019.

He was born February 5, 1942 in Wadsworth to the late Harry and Margaret. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Keefer; children, Michael (Debbie) Keefer, Cathy (Matt) Petrus, Greg (Debbie) Keefer, and Roy (Shelley) Keefer; five grandchildren; sister, Donna Maxson; and brother Richard (Roberta) Edwards.

Per Art's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.