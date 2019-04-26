|
|
Arthur W. Keefer
Arthur W. Keefer, 77, passed away April 23, 2019.
He was born February 5, 1942 in Wadsworth to the late Harry and Margaret. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Keefer; children, Michael (Debbie) Keefer, Cathy (Matt) Petrus, Greg (Debbie) Keefer, and Roy (Shelley) Keefer; five grandchildren; sister, Donna Maxson; and brother Richard (Roberta) Edwards.
Per Art's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019