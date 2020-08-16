1/1
Arthur W. Walton
STOW -- Arthur W. Walton, 88, went home to be with his Lord on August 10, 2020. Born in Surrey, England, he had lived in Stow since 1969, was a U.S. Army veteran, and had been past president of both Midway Mold and Eagle Plastics. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nina (Lane); his five children, Jean Walton, William (Christine), Susan Veppert (Brian), Heather Walton, and John (Alison); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Les); his nieces and nephews. Private services at Redmon Funeral Home were held at the convenience of the family with burial at Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Fisherman Baptist Church, 17101 River Road, Bon Secour, Alabama, 36511. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
