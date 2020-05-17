Arthur W. Kidd, 78, of Deersville Ohio, passed away on May 11, 2020. Arthur grew up in Uniontown and was a 1960 graduate of Lake High School, was a Carpenter by trade and an active and avid deer and turkey hunter. He was a 2004 American Red Cross Hero for saving a man's life. He was born to Adrian Kidd and Mary Jane (Vandersall) Kidd on October 27, 1941 and was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Russell, Herbert, Warren and Ronald; his sister, Treva (Kidd) Adams; his son, William Kidd; daughter, Terri (Kidd) Worley and his grandson, Kyle Worley. He is survived by his spouse, Diane (Campion) Kidd, married since May 27, 1960, about to celebrate 60 years of marriage; four daughters, Diana Lucas, Patricia Thomas, Cynthia Blevins and Candice Allen; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, along with many dear longtime friends. The family will be gathering in a small private setting at a later date.







