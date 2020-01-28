|
1/23/2020 Ashley Brown, age 30, of Munroe Falls, passed away suddenly, but peacefully on January 23, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl (Duaine Titus) (Uber) Brown; grandparents, George and Geraldine Uber; grandmother, Georgiann Rook and other loved family and friends. Ashley was preceded in death by her loving father, Kurt Brown, grandparents, Borden and Joyce Brown, and best pal Lucy. Ashley was loved by many for her laughter, kind soul, and carefree way. Visitation will be held at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305 on Wednesday, January 29, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Cremation will take place following Wednesday's viewing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020