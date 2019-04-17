Home

Atha Hayes, 89, born on March 13, 1930, died April 14, 2019.

Never missing an opportunity to say a kind word to his fellow man and making sure he treated every person with dignity and respect was how Atha lived his life, by "every action, word and deed." Atha passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 62 years, Virginia; daughters, Kathy (Anthony), Shari (Russ); and grandsons, Adam and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers and sisters, and fondly remembered by all his nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Atha was born in St. Albans, West Virginia, shortly after which his family moved to Marietta Ohio. After finishing school, Atha worked on the railroad for several years before enlisting in the navy, after four years being honorably discharged as Machinist Mate, First Class. He eventually found his way to Akron, Ohio, where he went into the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration business, eventually starting the Atha Hayes Company, which he and his wife successfully ran for 27 years.

Atha devoted his free time to help his community being an active member of the Kiwanis, Shriners, Mason, Elks Club, Moose Lodge, and the Akron Board of Trade. He was a licensed private pilot and taught Refrigeration at a local college. He encouraged his employees to further themselves through education and paid for their courses to help them have a better life.

He will be dearly missed by his family, but we are all blessed and thankful to have had Atha in our lives.

Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, April 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, with Kevin O'Brien officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be SATURDAY, 9:00 a.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, 44264 with Military Honors. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
