|
|
Atlee Wise, age 68, of Norton passed away November 17, 2019. He was born February 13, 1951. Preceded in death by parents, Atlee Jr. and Mary Jo, and brother, Jeff. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean; daughter, Tricia; brothers, Cary (Cheryl) and Gregg (Kati); sister-in-law, Susan; and cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria, OH or American Red Cross.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019