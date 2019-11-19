Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Atlee Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Atlee Wise


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Atlee Wise Obituary
Atlee Wise, age 68, of Norton passed away November 17, 2019. He was born February 13, 1951. Preceded in death by parents, Atlee Jr. and Mary Jo, and brother, Jeff. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean; daughter, Tricia; brothers, Cary (Cheryl) and Gregg (Kati); sister-in-law, Susan; and cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria, OH or American Red Cross.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Atlee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -