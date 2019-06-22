|
|
Attilio Giovanni Porcellato
Attilio Giovanni Porcellato, 89 years old, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in his Fairlawn, Ohio home after a short illness.
Attilio was born in Poggiana, Riese Pio X, Trevisio, Italy. He emigrated to Canada in 1954 where he met and wed Marion McGinlay in 1960.
Attilio and Marion moved to Akron, Ohio in 1961 where they made their home for the last 58 years. Attilio was an electrician and a small business owner. He enjoyed spending his retirement years wintering in Florida, cooking, and wine making.
He is survived by his wife, Marion: daughter, Cathy and son-in-law David Vidikan; grandsons, Adam Vidikan, Andrew (Lia) Vidikan; sisters, Sr. Bertilla Porcellato and Imelda Baccega; 28 nieces and nephews and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call one hour prior to Mass time.
Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019