October 20, 2020 In Sarasota, Florida Beloved husband of Sandra Coran and the late Susan V. Coran; dear father of Stephen (Laurie) Coran of Potomac, MD, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Coran of Jersey City, NJ, and the late Rabbi Sigma "Sissy" (Matthew Kraus) Coran of Cincinnati, OH; beloved stepfather of David (Lisa) Auerbach and Kimberly (Chafik Larobi) Auerbach; loving grandfather of Samuel, Ryan, Susan and Jonna Coran, Jacob (Kimberly) Preminger-Kraus, Shirah, Micah and Eden Kraus, Ryan, Dylan and Jordan Auerbach; dear son of the late Jack and Edith Coran; beloved brother of Lawrence Coran of St. Louis, MO; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Due to the current health situation, the services were private. Contributions in Aubie's memory may be made to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236 or to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE







