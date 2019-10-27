|
Audrel F. Brown, 88, of Akron, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, October 23, 2019. She was born in Gassaway, West Virginia on July 5, 1931, daughter of the late Elva and Gertha Singleton. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Hartsel "Bill" Brown; son-in-law, James "Jim" Fry; dear cousins, Ordie and Nellie Jarvis; and dear friend, James King. With her goodbyes, Audrel leaves unforgettable memories with those who survive; daughters, Linda Fry, Joyce Rufener; grandchildren, Chad (Kathie) Bordner, Jason (Heather) Sponseller, Tabitha (Terry) Day; great-grandchildren, Kolton Day, Milena and Elara Sponseller; and very dear friend, Carol King. Moving to Ohio in 1953, Audrel began her joyful journey of being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Lakemore United Methodist Church, served as a board member, and helped with bible school. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending the winter months in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and giving them all her warmth, kindness, laughter, and love. Audrel's family will receive guests beginning at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Pastor Jeff Gindelsburger officiating. Interment will take place, privately, at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019