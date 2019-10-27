Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrel Brown


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrel Brown Obituary
Audrel F. Brown, 88, of Akron, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, October 23, 2019. She was born in Gassaway, West Virginia on July 5, 1931, daughter of the late Elva and Gertha Singleton. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Hartsel "Bill" Brown; son-in-law, James "Jim" Fry; dear cousins, Ordie and Nellie Jarvis; and dear friend, James King. With her goodbyes, Audrel leaves unforgettable memories with those who survive; daughters, Linda Fry, Joyce Rufener; grandchildren, Chad (Kathie) Bordner, Jason (Heather) Sponseller, Tabitha (Terry) Day; great-grandchildren, Kolton Day, Milena and Elara Sponseller; and very dear friend, Carol King. Moving to Ohio in 1953, Audrel began her joyful journey of being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Lakemore United Methodist Church, served as a board member, and helped with bible school. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending the winter months in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and giving them all her warmth, kindness, laughter, and love. Audrel's family will receive guests beginning at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Pastor Jeff Gindelsburger officiating. Interment will take place, privately, at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now