Audrey (Freeman) Elliott, age 92, entered into eternal glory; a place she longed to experience, on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at the Village of St. Edwards. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and close friends. Audrey was a loving wife, mother, grand and great grandmother. Her family was her greatest pride. She was known as a women who prayed for the ones she loved and strangers alike. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Freeman and later Glen Elliott; sisters, Dorothy and Ellen; and sons, Michael and John Freeman. She is survived by her children; Mary (Greg) Harshall, Barbara (Steve) Fralish, Patty (Jack) Irvin, Jim (Kyle), Marty Halley, Tom (Michelle), Theresa (Abe) Varughese and Ruth Anne Elliott; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat (Bill) Stiller. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Village of St. Edward, 3131 Smith Road in Fairlawn. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at St. Edward. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In memory of Audrey's one passion in life, please consider making a donation in her name to; Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, 572 W. Market St., Suite #2, Akron, Ohio, 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019