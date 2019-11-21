Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Village of St. Edward
3131 Smith Road
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
The Village of St. Edward
3131 Smith Road
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey (Freeman) Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey (Freeman) Elliott Obituary
Audrey (Freeman) Elliott, age 92, entered into eternal glory; a place she longed to experience, on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at the Village of St. Edwards. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and close friends. Audrey was a loving wife, mother, grand and great grandmother. Her family was her greatest pride. She was known as a women who prayed for the ones she loved and strangers alike. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Freeman and later Glen Elliott; sisters, Dorothy and Ellen; and sons, Michael and John Freeman. She is survived by her children; Mary (Greg) Harshall, Barbara (Steve) Fralish, Patty (Jack) Irvin, Jim (Kyle), Marty Halley, Tom (Michelle), Theresa (Abe) Varughese and Ruth Anne Elliott; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat (Bill) Stiller. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Village of St. Edward, 3131 Smith Road in Fairlawn. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at St. Edward. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In memory of Audrey's one passion in life, please consider making a donation in her name to; Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, 572 W. Market St., Suite #2, Akron, Ohio, 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now