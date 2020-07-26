Audrey Jane Barnes, 89, went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020. She was born November 2, 1930 in Salem, VA to the late Everett and Viola Kropff. Audrey was a Sunday School teacher for many years at the Akron Baptist Temple and attended City Church AC. She loved spending time with her family on many vacations and camping trips. She loved God, her family, religious and country music and shopping trips. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Fred Sr.; infant son, Dennis; and four siblings. She is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Rehs and Fred (Renee) Barnes Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle (Glenn) Drew, John (Tammy) Rehs; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Derek) Bownes, Anna Drew, Samantha Drew, Jonathan Rehs; great-great grandchildren, Cara and Olivia; sister, Shirley (Bill) Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Audrey had a great love and sweetness with a twist of feistiness. She was always ready to help and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the Summa City Hospice caretakers. Their compassionate care allowed our mother to finish her life with dignity. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to City Church AC, 499 Flora Ave., Akron, OH 44314, in memory of Audrey. Condolences and memories may be shared with Audrey's family at the funeral home website. State mandated wearing of masks and social distancing must be observed. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes