Kleasen Audrey Kleasen passed away December 28, 2019. Audrey was born to Mabel and Peter Rothwell on August 13, 1930 in Buffalo, NY, living there until she went to Purdue University. At Purdue she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta and graduated in horticulture. She lived in Cuyahoga Falls for 58 years, active in church, music and community life. A memorial service will be held at Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Fall at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Audrey was a lifelong advocate of education for women. Therefore, In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Kleasen Fund, PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020