Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethany United Church of Christ
1235 Broad Blvd.
Cuyahoga Fall, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kleasen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Kleasen


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Kleasen Obituary
Kleasen Audrey Kleasen passed away December 28, 2019. Audrey was born to Mabel and Peter Rothwell on August 13, 1930 in Buffalo, NY, living there until she went to Purdue University. At Purdue she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta and graduated in horticulture. She lived in Cuyahoga Falls for 58 years, active in church, music and community life. A memorial service will be held at Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Fall at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Audrey was a lifelong advocate of education for women. Therefore, In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Kleasen Fund, PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -