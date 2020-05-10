Audrey Lovelace
1928 - 2020
Audrey Lovelace, 91, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH on July 17, 1928 to the late Homer and Icie Nichols ("Mother and Daddy"). Audrey was a homemaker and mother who truly loved raising her four children. She had a good sense of humor, an infectious smile and a beautiful head of white hair. She was also a woman of faith attending Akron Baptist Temple for many years, and enjoyed gospel and old-time country music, often attending live performances. At the age of 86, Audrey took her first plane ride and would continue to fly many more times. She was an avid flower gardener and she always enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Merril, and siblings, Paul (Toni) Nichols, Betty McHood and Elsie (Jack) Oldaker. She is survived by her children, John (Pam) Lovelace, Gale (Terry) Seikel, Sharon Finneran and Randy Lovelace; grandchildren, John (Jodi) Lovelace, Kim Lovelace, Jackie Seikel, Joe (Michelle) Seikel, Dan Seikel, Richard Rhinehart and Anthony Rhinehart; and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Akron. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pebble Creek Healthcare Center for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Activities Department at Pebble Creek in Audrey's memory.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Audrey was one of the sweetest and softest persons I have ever known!
Paula Brown
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
