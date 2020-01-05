|
Audrey M. (Horning) Pero Audrey M. (Horning) Pero, age 83, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, leaving her husband, Fred of 63 years. Audrey was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish in Randolph, raising seven children on the family farm in Suffield. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, golfing, bowling and especially playing cards. She also had lots of fun listening and dancing to polka music. Audrey volunteered at the food shelf and the St. Joseph Festival bake booth. She took Communion to the sick, and belonged to the Altar Society. Audrey worked at Schumacher Lumber Company, at St. Joseph School as a librarian and cook, and retired from Field Local Schools as a bus driver. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie (Bourquin) Horning; brothers, Bill, Earl and Joe Horning; and son, Douglas Pero, she is survived by her husband, Fred; sons, Dan (Liz), Russell (Dena), Marty, and Nick (Jenn); daughters, Ann (Jeff) Hamilton and Joan (Eric) Bauman; 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Church or School. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020