, age 94, passed away on February 29, 2020. Born in Akron to the late Homer J. and Mary F. (Gee) Ritzman, Audrey was a resident of Doylestown since 1945. During WWII she worked on the home front among the legion of women known as "Rosie the Riveters" building airplane wings at Firestone. At war's end she married returning Army Air Corpsman Ed Watkins and they moved to Doylestown where they established and ran a dry cleaning business for over 20 years while raising their three sons. Following a subsequent career of 25 years of service, Audrey retired from the Chippewa Local Schools as clerk/treasurer. She was a member of the Doylestown United Methodist Church. For most of her life she was a very active woman who rarely liked to sit still. She enjoyed boating and water skiing, dancing, sewing, even creating wedding gowns and prom dresses. She was a good baker who liked to bless her loved ones with her specialty, apple dumplings. She loved to travel with her friend June Hill, making many trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. She and friend Charlotte Sulzbach were familiar faces around town for many years getting in their daily walks together. She laughed freely, and loved and was loved by so many. Preceded in death by her first husband, Edward D. Watkins; second husband, Louis Richards; son, Gregory Watkins; grandson, Gabriel Watkins; brother, John Ritzman; sister, Thelma Hoffman; she is survived by her sons, Dean (Mary) Watkins, David (Margaret "Peg") Watkins; grandsons, Gregory (Sheri), Aaron (Alisa) Vick, Ethan (Amy), Adam (Marianna) Kiser, Isaac (Valerie); 12 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Mike (Jane) Richards, Tom (Jennie) Richards; stepdaughter, Becky (Steve) Thornton; eight stepgrandchildren and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred (Kenny) Denton, Esther (Gary) Polk; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place with interment to be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown, OH. A private family service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to the Chippewa Excellence for Education Foundation (please specify donations be earmarked for the "Class of 1967 Scholarship Fund"), Chippewa Local Schools, 56 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020