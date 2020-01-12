Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Audrey Mae Cunningham


1929 - 2020
Audrey Mae Cunningham Obituary
) Audrey Mae Brown Cunningham, 90, formerly of Akron, passed away January 9, 2020 in Hudson, Ohio. She was born August 31, 1929 in Byesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Hester Brown. She was one of eight children, four boys and four girls. Audrey was a 1947 graduate of Byesville High School. She met and married Edgar A. Cunningham, also of Byesville. Together they moved to Barberton and had four children. She worked as a waitress for 55 years. In addition to her parents; Audrey was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Rosco, David, and Eugene Brown; sisters, Hester Brown Standford, Loretta Brown Divinsky, and Betty Brown Moorehead; sons, Mark, Martin, and Mike. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Sue Cunningham (Paul) Santabarbara; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Kenny) Simers, Alison (Corey) Porter of Oregon, OH, Carlie Sullivan of Springfield Twp, Kayleigh Howard of Tallmadge, Michael Santabarbara of Erie, PA, Courtney Lint of Akron, and Shenan Santabarbara of Akron; as well as seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM TODAY, at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
