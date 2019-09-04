Home

Audrey Marie Martin

Audrey Marie Martin Obituary
Audrey Marie Martin Audrey Martin, 82, passed away August 31, 2019. Born in Twin Rocks, Pennsylvania, Audrey had lived in the Akron area for most of her life. She was employed with the Akron Public Schools for 38 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish. Audrey enjoyed Saturday night dinners with the family, gardening, crossword puzzles, trips to Georgia and outings with Shirley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Martin and brother, Leon Bilski. Audrey is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Mark) Matheny of Cuyahoga Falls; sons, Dave (Linda) Martin of Cuyahoga Falls and Ed (Earron) Martin of Georgia; grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner and Taylor Martin, Sofie Matheny (Craig Fishel), Brenna and Katie Martin, Nicole (Paul) Maharry; and dear friend, Shirley Loughney. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow visitation at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral with Deacon Stephen Petrill officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
