Audrey Rose Rush departed from this earthy life on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness ,at the blessed age of 88. Audrey spent her last 11 years at The Arbors of Fairlawn where she received wonderful care and support. She enjoyed visitors, music, lemon bars and flowers. Regardless of her situation, Audrey was always positive and showed concern for others. She truly will be missed. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service. Pastor J. Michael Martin, Sr., officiating. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020