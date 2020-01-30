Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Rose Rush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Rose Rush Obituary
Audrey Rose Rush departed from this earthy life on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness ,at the blessed age of 88. Audrey spent her last 11 years at The Arbors of Fairlawn where she received wonderful care and support. She enjoyed visitors, music, lemon bars and flowers. Regardless of her situation, Audrey was always positive and showed concern for others. She truly will be missed. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service. Pastor J. Michael Martin, Sr., officiating. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -