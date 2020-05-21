Audrey Royster
1928 - 2020
Mrs Audrey Royster Audrey Royster, 92, lost her 10-1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer and left this earthly life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Koppel, Pennsylvania on February 26, 1928, she was a resident of Akron most of her life. She was employed by Akron City Hospital, where she retired after 30 years of service. Audrey was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 59 years, Giles A. (Pat) Royster; parents, Michael and Mary Edith Conway; four brothers, Michael, Vernon, John, and Thomas; and four sisters, Margaret Ann, Mary Alice, Marcella, and Agnes. She leaves behind five children: Patrick (Jacqueline) Royster of Atlanta, Georgia, Harriet Royster of Savannah, Georgia, Bernice Parham of Atlanta, Georgia, Bruce Royster of Douglasville, Georgia, and Annette (Tyrone) Parks of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; seven grandchildren: Shannon Royster Dent of Savannah, GA, Kelley and Gregory (Sergio) Parham Jr. and Rebecca Royster, all of Atlanta, Georgia, Giles Patrick (Kate) Royster of San Jose, California, Marques (Osen) Parks of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Kendall Parks of Roswell, Georgia: six great-grandchildren: Devin Dent, Gregory (Trey) Parham III, Savannah Parham-Canada, Elleanor Royster, Jackson Royster and Elizabeth Parks: three sisters: Odessa Conway of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Hazel Sheffield of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Barbara Conway of Cheswick, Pennsylvania; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 22, 2020 by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home at 8322 Dallas Hwy., Douglasville, GA 30134. Condolences may be sent to 4325 Prestley Mill Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.
