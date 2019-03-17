Home

Lane Family Funeral Homes
8387 Tod Ave
Boardman, OH 44512
(330) 782-0222
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lane Family Funeral Homes
8387 Tod Ave
Boardman, OH 44512
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
98 Homestead Dr.
Boardman, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
98 Homestead Dr.
Boardman, OH
Audrey Ruth Owens

Audrey Ruth Owens Obituary
Audrey Ruth Owens (Helman)

Audrey Ruth Owens, 91, of Wadsworth, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by her family at Altercare at Wadsworth.

Audrey was born January 21, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Goers) Helman.

Audrey was a graduate of South High School. She furthered her education and went on to earn degrees at Youngstown State University, Texas Women's University and University of Akron, where she earned her Doctorate's Degree in Nursing. She taught at Youngstown State University and Arkansas Tech University where she was the Chair of Nursing, and upon retirement she gained the status of Professor Emeritus.

Audrey is survived by her children; Judith (Thomas) West, Richard (Lisa) Owens, and Paul (Christine) Owens; her sister, Virginia Helman Manion; and loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, David Owens Jr., whom she married July 30, 1949 and died July 5, 1999; her children, David Edward Owens and Randal Carl Owens; her brother, Edward Carl Helman; her sisters, Sarah (Sally) Helman Thomas, Violet Helman Dahman, Marie Helman Weimer, June Helman Wilson and Edith Helman Clayton.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman and Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Dr., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to in Audrey's name.

To send condolences or view this obituary, visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
