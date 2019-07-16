Audrey Seese TOGETHER AGAIN



MOGADORE -- Audrey Seese, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019.



Born in Jefferson, Ohio, she lived in the Mogadore area most of her life. Audrey was employed with Lincoln Electric in Cleveland for ten years, and was also self-employed caring for the elderly. She was a member of Mogadore Christian Church.



Preceded in death by her parents, Arvel and Paulina (Clark) Burns; her husband, Orlando in 1983; her grandson; and her siblings, Audrey is survived by her sons, William C. (Cindy) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Robert C. (Toni) of Chandler, Ariz.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held Friday, 2:30 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Dr. Eugene F. Higgins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home prior to the service Friday, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Fire and Rescue Department, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.



(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271)www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019