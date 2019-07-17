|
|
Audrey Seese
MOGADORE -- Audrey Seese, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Friday, 2:30 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Dr. Eugene F. Higgins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home prior to the service Friday, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Fire and Rescue Department, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.
(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271)www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019