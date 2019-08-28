|
August "Gus" A Knapp August A. "Gus" Knapp passed away July 17, 2019. He was born in Suffield, Ohio on July 16, 1924 to August and Clara (Kline) Knapp. He attended grade school at St. Joseph School and high school at Suffield. Gus was interested in art and antiques at an early age. He maintained an antique shop in the Hudson area and exhibited at many shows throughout Ohio, Pa.., and New England. He was a consultant and helped to organize several shows in the northern Ohio area. Gus was a skilled restorer of antique furniture, paintings and other works of art. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Paul (Edith) Knapp; sisters, Leona (Bob) Briggs, Bertha (Al) Gless, Alice (Sylvester) Wiegand; niece, Marilyn Searls; nephew, Bill Knapp; and close friends, Tom Farley and Max Beals. Gus is survived by his nephews, Don, Jerry (Nancy), Clem (Rose) and Tom (Vicki) Knapp; nieces, Pat (Jack) Hartman, Delores (John) Fogt, Marjorie Knapp Keith, and Mary (Karen) Knapp. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Thomas Acker officiating. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260. []
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019