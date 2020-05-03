BARBERTON -- August "Gus" J Lipovsky, 72, was welcomed into the lords arms April 24th 2020,in the comfort of his home surrounded by family after a battle with COPD and cancer. August was born in Barberton on July 25th 1947, to the late August A. and Jeanne M. (Coleman). He lived most of his life in Barberton where he graduated from high school in 1965.He proudly served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam war. He spent a great deal of his career working at Volvo White in Orville until it's closure. He went on to run the Jednota Club in Barberton for many years before retiring. He was a member of Prince of Peace Church ,The Sokol Club, and The Hungarian Club. August was a good man who enjoyed watching and talking sports, reading and gardening. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Victoria (Labak). Survived by his children: Scott T. (Randy) of Margate Florida, Kathleen T. of Barberton, Samantha J. (Eric) Croft of New Franklin, Andrew J. and Angela V. both of Barberton; sister Cynthia of Barberton; grandchildren: McKayla Lipovsky, Faith Adkins, Johnnie Devenport, Colby Lipovsky and Kaiden Croft, along with many other loving relatives, friends, and his canine companions Conner and Buster. A special thanks Barberton Summa hospice for all their help. Due to current circumstances the family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Wadsworth. Fr. Joe Labak, celebrant. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Church 1263 Shannon Ave. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.