Augustus "Gus" Anthony Hall Augustus "Gus" Anthony Hall, age 65, passed away on August 18, 2019. Gus' heart belonged to his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 44 years, Kim (Long); their children, Tony (Beth) and Lisa Hall; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, and Gianna; sisters, Diann (Benny) Herdman, Jo-Ann (Lynn) Callahan, Rene' Dornack, Carole (Nick) Corriere, Gina (David) Giffels; sisters-in-law, Karen (Terry) Croft and Kathy (Paul) Henkel; lifelong friends, Craig and DeDe Gilbride, Mel and Rick Mollette, Bob Hamas, and Rev. Bob Benton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus and Clementine (Campailla); sister, Barbara Leonard; brother-in-law, Dave Dornack, and Fred :) Gus served on the Akron Police Department for 30 years before he retired as Chief of Police to take on the important role of Grandpa; "Papa". During his tenure with APD and into retirement he served on many committees, teams, and associations to make Akron and Northeast Ohio a safe place to live. Gus was a hero to his city and his family. He received numerous honors for his dedication to the City of Akron, including the Mayor's Distinguished Service Award, American Red Cross Acts of Courage Award, Attorney General Cooperation Law Enforcement Award, Knights of Columbus Blue Coat of the Year and Knight of the Year Awards. Gus was a graduate of Hoban High School. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. A devoted family man; Gus loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, laughing, and making friends along the way. Gus will be remembered for his contagious sense of humor, pizza sauce, and enthusiasm for Cleveland and OSU sports. Gus is now at peace after a life full of laughter, love, and service. Calling hours will be from 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, August 25 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road in Akron. A Celebration of Life will be held at the FOP Akron Lodge #7, 2610 Ley Dr., directly following. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26th at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Akron, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the F.O.P. Eternal Flame Fund, 217 S. High St. Akron, OH 44308 or The Safety Forces Chaplaincy Center 501 West Market St Akron, OH 44303. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
