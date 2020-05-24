Austin Cole Wright
Austin Cole Wright was born on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 4:17 p.m. to parents, Ronald And Lindsay Wright at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18 inches long. Austin's family was blessed with nearly 7 hours with him until he passed peacefully in his loving parents arms. Austin was deeply loved by his parents, Ronald Wright III and Lindsay (Homer) Wright; big sister, Alayna; grandparents, William and Maria Homer and Ronald and Carolyn Wright; aunt, Jada Wright, and family and friends. Austin gave us a lifetime of love during his short time here. The family will be having a small, private memorial service for Austin. If you would like to send flowers or make a contribution, please send to Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center, Akron, OH. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
