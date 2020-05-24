Austin Cole Wright was born on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 4:17 p.m. to parents, Ronald And Lindsay Wright at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18 inches long. Austin's family was blessed with nearly 7 hours with him until he passed peacefully in his loving parents arms. Austin was deeply loved by his parents, Ronald Wright III and Lindsay (Homer) Wright; big sister, Alayna; grandparents, William and Maria Homer and Ronald and Carolyn Wright; aunt, Jada Wright, and family and friends. Austin gave us a lifetime of love during his short time here. The family will be having a small, private memorial service for Austin. If you would like to send flowers or make a contribution, please send to Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center, Akron, OH. 330-836-2725