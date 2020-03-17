Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home
174 N. Lyman St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home
174 N. Lyman St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
West Park United Church of Christ
3909 Rocky River Dr.
Cleveland, OH
View Map

Austin J. Lupercio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin J. Lupercio Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Austin J. Lupercio, 36, of Wadsworth, passed away March 12, 2020. Austin was born May 9, 1983 in Handford, CA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Alumni. Austin enjoyed football, especially the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved playing his guitar, shooting his guns, riding his motorcycle, spending time outside, walking his dog Char, listening to music, the Cleveland Indians, his tools, which were his newest passion, and staying up late into the night playing video games with his brothers. He was preceded in death by his twin sons, Declan and Kody. He is survived by his wife, Amanda (McFadden) Lupercio; father, John Lupercio; mother, Cheryl (Greg) Hanna; sister, Amber (Austin Paul) Doer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Brian and Kim McFadden; brother-in-law, Corey (Tess) McFadden; sister-in-law, Becca (Ty) McFadden. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at West Park United Church of Christ, 3909 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, Ohio, Pastor Jason Thompson will be officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery,10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to: The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -