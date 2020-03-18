|
|
WADSWORTH -- Austin J. Lupercio, 36, of Wadsworth, passed away March 12, 2020. Austin was born May 9, 1983 in Handford, CA. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to: The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the health of the community in mind, all services previously scheduled for today and tommorow will be private. There will be a public Celebration of Austin's life in the future. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRsopert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020