Austin James Thompson



Austin James Thompson, age 24, of Cuyahoga Falls, died too soon on Friday, April 26, 2019. His family is blessed to have spent 24 years with Austin and wishes to honor his life as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.



Born May 18, 1994, Austin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ATV riding with his dad. He loved sports including football, baseball, snowboarding, and weightlifting. Austin was proud to have earned his black belt in Taekwondo. Most of all, he loved riding his GSX-R600 motorcycle.



His huge muscles, beautiful smile, and kind heart will be especially missed by his sisters, Morgan and Bailey. They called him their big brother, protector, and teddy bear. They both melted his heart.



Austin was a believer in Jesus Christ. His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Beautifully tattooed on his shoulder was: "All for the glory of God" from 1 Corinthians 10:31. His heart was true, and his love for his family was pure and deep.



We will love you forever and always, Austin, until we see you again!



Austin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew Mitzo and Beatrice (Skowronski) Mitzo. He is survived by his mother, Kim (Mitzo) Thompson; father, Scott R. Thompson; sisters, Morgan and Bailey; his amazing dog, Diesel; grandparents, James E. Thompson and Jean (Averill) Thompson; aunt, Karen (Mitzo) Hilderbrand; uncle, Jimmy Thompson; cousins, Tyler Hilderbrand and Andrew Mitzo; and many other family and friends.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life service honoring Austin's life on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Community Chapel, located at 750 W. Streetsboro Street, Hudson, OH 44236. Family will receive friends and family immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ride 4 Life (www.ride4life.bike) or .



Hopkins Lawver



Akron, 330-733-6271



www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019