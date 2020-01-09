|
Austin L. Muster, 83, of Ravenna, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born July 11, 1936 in Thompson, OH to the late Herschel and Leona (Spencer) Muster. Preceded in death by his younger brother, Leon Muster. Survivors include his older brother, Earl Muster of Uniontown, OH; his sisters, Naomi and Carol Muster of Ravenna; son, Jason (Melissa) Muster of Cuyahoga Falls; daughter, Jodi Muster of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Brittani Price, Alyssa Muster, Halley Muster, Megan Muster, Matthew Muster, Dustin Muster and Thomas Muster; great grandchildren, Mason Muster, Leah, Audrey and Zella; and mother of his children Betty Muster. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Ravenna First United Methodist Church, 263 S. Prospect St., Ravenna, OH. Reverend Norma Bates will officiate. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Ravenna. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Condolences and memories of Austin may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020