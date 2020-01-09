Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
141 North Meridian Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6858
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ravenna First United Methodist Church
263 S. Prospect St.
Ravenna, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Ravenna First United Methodist Church
263 S. Prospect St.
Ravenna, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Muster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin L. Muster


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin L. Muster Obituary
Austin L. Muster, 83, of Ravenna, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born July 11, 1936 in Thompson, OH to the late Herschel and Leona (Spencer) Muster. Preceded in death by his younger brother, Leon Muster. Survivors include his older brother, Earl Muster of Uniontown, OH; his sisters, Naomi and Carol Muster of Ravenna; son, Jason (Melissa) Muster of Cuyahoga Falls; daughter, Jodi Muster of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Brittani Price, Alyssa Muster, Halley Muster, Megan Muster, Matthew Muster, Dustin Muster and Thomas Muster; great grandchildren, Mason Muster, Leah, Audrey and Zella; and mother of his children Betty Muster. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Ravenna First United Methodist Church, 263 S. Prospect St., Ravenna, OH. Reverend Norma Bates will officiate. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Ravenna. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Condolences and memories of Austin may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -