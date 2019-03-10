|
Averill "Hillbilly" Simons, Sr.
Averill "Hillbilly" Simons Sr., age 78, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born January 4, 1941 in Newton, W. Va. He worked for 27 years at Asplundh Tree Experts and enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lula, and brothers, Marshall, Tony and Gordon.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; children, Averill Jr., Chuck and Kim (Jerry) Stavarz; grandchildren, Shawn, Johnny, Charley, Michael, Andy and Laura; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, David (Esther); and extended family.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019