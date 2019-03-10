Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Averill Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Averill Simons Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Averill Simons Sr. Obituary
Averill "Hillbilly" Simons, Sr.

Averill "Hillbilly" Simons Sr., age 78, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born January 4, 1941 in Newton, W. Va. He worked for 27 years at Asplundh Tree Experts and enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Lula, and brothers, Marshall, Tony and Gordon.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; children, Averill Jr., Chuck and Kim (Jerry) Stavarz; grandchildren, Shawn, Johnny, Charley, Michael, Andy and Laura; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, David (Esther); and extended family.

There will be no services at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.