Mrs. Barbara (Barb) Deanne Schray



(nee McLean)



Mrs. Barbara (Barb) Deanne Schray nee McLean died peacefully at Brookdale Peachtree memory care facility in Statesville, N.C. at age 81 on April 30, 2019. Barb was born June 12, 1937 to Walter and Beatrice McLean (Starkey) in Akron, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Robert in 2017; and her parents (2006 / 2019).



Barb graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1957, where she also met her future husband, Robert. They were the 1957 Senior Class' Prom King & Queen. They continued to organize reunions and events for the class until recent years.



After high school, Barb received an undergraduate teaching degree from The Ohio State University. She began teaching, but soon 'retired' to raise her newly adopted children, Todd (1964) and Grant (1965). As her children entered high school, Barb returned to college at Kent State University, and received a masters in social work in 1982. She then began counseling individuals and families in crisis in her church and community. This became her personal ministry for many years. Barb was very active in her church including clothing banks, food banks, bus ministries and foreign missions. As she and Robert aged, she became his primary caregiver because of his post-polio, but their roles lovingly changed somewhere in the years before Robert's death (2017) as dementia began claiming more and more of Barb's abilities.



Barb is survived by her siblings, Clifford McLean (Gabriele) of California, Janet (Dick) Allis of Georgia, and Gail Durbin in Cuyahoga Falls; she is also survived by her children, Todd (Alexandria) of Raleigh, N.C. and Grant (Stefanie) of Mooresville, N.C., grandchildren, Andrew, Spencer, Lydia, Mitchell and Michael.



A private Funeral was held May 11 at North Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Memorial and Celebration of Barb's life will be held at her beloved church, Church in the Falls, 837 Chestnut Blvd., CFO on June 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend to reminisce and celebrate Barb's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church in the Falls at the above address. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 29 to June 2, 2019