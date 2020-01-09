|
Barbara A. Barkey, age 85, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1934 in Painesville, Ohio to the late Lester and Thelma Logan. She was a member of Montrose Zion United Methodist Church, Fairlawn City Women's Club, Kappa Kappa Iota and the College Club. Barbara earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Education from Kent State University. She taught for five years at Aurora High School as a business teacher. Barbara and her late husband, Robert, raised their children in Sharon Center. After his death she moved to Fairlawn, where she has resided for the last 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert and brother, Lester Logan; she is survived by daughters, Deborah (David) Kasminsky, Diane (Dennis) Pamer and Denise (Harold) Britt; grandchildren, Crystal (Matthew) Pams, Erik (Maria) Kasminsky, Hilliary (Brandon) Mayer, Emily Kasminsky (Michael Gersman), Abbey Pamer (Jon Sultana), Noah Britt and Jonah Britt; great-grandchildren, Chase and Brady Pams; sister-in-law, Jean Logan and nieces, Leslea (Bobbi Anderson) Logan and Sheila (Joe) Petruziello. Memorial service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. Copley, Ohio 44321, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Sharon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montrose Zion United Methodist Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020