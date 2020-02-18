Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Barnes


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Barnes Obituary
) Together Again Barbara A. Barnes (nee Moody) passed from the loving presence of her children and grandchildren into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born June 22, 1933, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles R. (Chick) Barnes in 1996. Left to cherish her memory are their children: Gina, Steve, Diane, Frank, Kevin and Rob; grandchildren, Nick, Trina, Zach, Alissa, AJ, Caitlin, Josh and Amanda. Calling hours for friends and family will be held at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday, February 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday, February 20 at 10:00 am., Fr. James Singler presiding. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of Western Reserve Hospital, Heather Knoll Nursing and Rehabilitation, and the emergency, critical care and palliative care units at Summa Akron City Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to remember their mom and grandmother by sharing an extra kindness, forgiving a hurt, or loving just a little more generously.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -