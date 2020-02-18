|
) Together Again Barbara A. Barnes (nee Moody) passed from the loving presence of her children and grandchildren into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born June 22, 1933, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles R. (Chick) Barnes in 1996. Left to cherish her memory are their children: Gina, Steve, Diane, Frank, Kevin and Rob; grandchildren, Nick, Trina, Zach, Alissa, AJ, Caitlin, Josh and Amanda. Calling hours for friends and family will be held at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday, February 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday, February 20 at 10:00 am., Fr. James Singler presiding. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff of Western Reserve Hospital, Heather Knoll Nursing and Rehabilitation, and the emergency, critical care and palliative care units at Summa Akron City Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to remember their mom and grandmother by sharing an extra kindness, forgiving a hurt, or loving just a little more generously.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020