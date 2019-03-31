Barbara A. Barwick (Oberdorfer)



Barbara A. Barwick (Oberdorfer), 90, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was born in Akron on September 6, 1928 to the late Earl and Emma Oberdorfer.



Barbara spent her career as a clinical psychologist, working at both hospitals and in private practice. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Tallmadge, where she was very active in the Kitchen Angels and Lutherans Concerned. In her free time, she loved gardening and reading. She was beloved by scores of people and will be truly missed by all.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Idris Barwick; children, Robert Barwick and Anne Sulaiman; brother, Richard Oberdorfer; brother-in-law, George Coulson, sister-in-law, Dolores Oberdorfer; son-in-law, Charles Garland; nephew, Tom Oberdorfer; and grandson, Idris Barwick. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Garland, William Barwick, David Barwick, and Isobel Barwick; brother, James Oberdorfer; sister, Mary Jean Coulson; grandchildren, Charles James Garland and Connor Garland; many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 noon at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 158 North Ave., Tallmadge, Pastor Deborah Wissner officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Summit County Humane Society.