) Barbara A. (Zeigler) Evans, 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Barbara was born to the late Henry and Anna (Dormish) Zeigler on December 5, 1933 in Barberton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Barberton High School class of 1951. Barb continued her studies at the St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1954. Upon graduation she was employed for many years at Barberton Citizens Hospital in Labor/Delivery, Maternity and the Newborn Nursery. After her career with the hospital she worked with infants at the YMCA, Hope Daycare Center and St. Paul's Episcopal Church for the Early Childhood Center daycare program. Barb was a long-standing member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Barberton American Slovenian Catholic Union K.S.K.J. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary B. Evans, she will be sadly missed by daughters, Jean (Skeeter) Stinnett, Ann M. Evans; grandsons, Justin (Heather) Stinnett, Charles Morgan Stinnett; great grandson, Alexander Grayson Stinnett; nephew, Robert Lindner; niece, Marilyn (Smith) Patterson; numerous friends, neighbors and former classmates. Special thanks to our Stinnett family for their endless care, concern and love. Barb loved each one unconditionally as any amazing mom would. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a Celebration of Barb's Life will take place at a later date at Newcomer, Akron Chapel. It will be announced at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.