Barbara A. Fournier
1943 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Barbara A. Fournier, passed away November 5, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Warren and Caroline Hartley and resided in Cuyahoga Falls. Barbara worked as a Central Office Technician for Ohio Bell retiring after 32 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and St. John's Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir. Barbara actively participated in community activities including, the Cleveland Marathon, Soap Box Derby and volunteered at the Red Cross blood drives. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Allen Hartley; she is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard and brother, William. The family will be having private services. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the American Red Cross 501 W Market St. Akron, OH 44303. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
