CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Barbara A. Fournier, passed away November 5, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late Warren and Caroline Hartley and resided in Cuyahoga Falls. Barbara worked as a Central Office Technician for Ohio Bell retiring after 32 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and St. John's Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir. Barbara actively participated in community activities including, the Cleveland Marathon, Soap Box Derby and volunteered at the Red Cross blood drives. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Allen Hartley; she is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard and brother, William. The family will be having private services. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the American Red Cross 501 W Market St. Akron, OH 44303. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com