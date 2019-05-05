Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Barbara A. Herr


Barbara A. Herr passed away on May 2, 2019, at the age of 66. She was born December 3, 1952 to William and Violet Herr.

She graduated with honors from Our Lady of the Elms. She graduated from Kent State University with a bachelors degree in journalism. She was a passionate journalist who loved photography, history, reading, and writing. She wrote for Rubber World Magazine and numerous other institutions in the rubber industry. Barb was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William and Violet Herr. She leaves behind her loving siblings, Barry and Mary Ellen and cousins, Donna Wiler, and William Paul Perusich.

A private funeral mass and burial has taken place. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
