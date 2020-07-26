DOYLESTOWN -- Barbara A. Juersivich, age 76, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born on April 8, 1944 in Chippewa Twp. to the late Joseph and Julia (Homovich) Chuhi, she was a life resident of Doylestown. Barbara retired from the United States Postal Service in Doylestown as a rural carrier for 22 years and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She was well known as an exceptional baker, loved to share her joy of cooking with others and had a passion for organic gardening and animal homesteading. Preceded in death by her brother, Joseph S. Chuhi Jr., she is survived by her children, James (Suzanne) Juersivich , Julie Watts all of Doylestown, Jennifer (Jeff) Sturak of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Mason Juersivich, Madison Juersivich, Winston Sturak; brother, John (Cheryl) Chuhi of Marshallville; sister, Sandra (Doug) Saurerbrei of Doylestown; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, July 31st at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton Rd., Doylestown, OH 44230, with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church; Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)