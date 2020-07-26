1/1
Barbara A. Juersivich
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLESTOWN -- Barbara A. Juersivich, age 76, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born on April 8, 1944 in Chippewa Twp. to the late Joseph and Julia (Homovich) Chuhi, she was a life resident of Doylestown. Barbara retired from the United States Postal Service in Doylestown as a rural carrier for 22 years and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She was well known as an exceptional baker, loved to share her joy of cooking with others and had a passion for organic gardening and animal homesteading. Preceded in death by her brother, Joseph S. Chuhi Jr., she is survived by her children, James (Suzanne) Juersivich , Julie Watts all of Doylestown, Jennifer (Jeff) Sturak of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Mason Juersivich, Madison Juersivich, Winston Sturak; brother, John (Cheryl) Chuhi of Marshallville; sister, Sandra (Doug) Saurerbrei of Doylestown; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, July 31st at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton Rd., Doylestown, OH 44230, with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church; Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved