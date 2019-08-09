|
Barbara A. Kuhns CAMBRIDGE - Barbara A. Kuhns, 92, passed away August 3, 2019. She was born in Allentown, PA, lived in Cuyahoga Falls for 55 years, and resided in Cambridge, OH for the past 7 years. Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a devoted wife mother and grandmother. She was a member of the LSF Guild, Altar Guild, and Tops. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter and loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Kuhns; daughter, Karen Kuhns; and granddaughters, Michelle and Melissa Kuhns; she is survived by her son, Christopher (Robin) Kuhns; grandchildren, Laura Hvizdak-Boni, Krystal (James) Temple, Michael Kuhn, Maria Kuhns and Teresa Kuhns and 6 great-grandchildren. Friends may call 1 hour prior to a Noon memorial service on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St. Akron, OH 44304. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Cambridge, OH 43725. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019