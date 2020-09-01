) Barbara A. McBroom, age 82, went home to be with the Lord August 31, 2020. Barbara was born in Akron and lived in Mogadore most of her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry; children, Scott (Ginger), Kevin, Crissy (Mark) Mudd and Brian (Cathy); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Incare Hospice for all they have done to care for Barbara. Family and friends will be received at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. Chaplain Ed Morris will officiate. Burial at Hillside Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com