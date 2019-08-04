|
Barbara A. Sedmack
Barbara A. Sedmack, 96, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, August 2, 2019. She was born in Manistee, Mich. on April 9, 1923 to the late Herman and Katherine (Kerknjak) Possert.
She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran church, and she loved the Indians and the Cavs.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike; stepson, Robert; stepdaughter, Alice Lavo; son-in-law, Tom Batten and four brothers; she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Renee Batten; grandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Dan (Michelle) and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kelly, Charlie and Molly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Leanna, Emily and Katie for the wonderful care given to Barbara.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. For those that wish memorial contributions can be made to Bath Creek Estates, 186 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223.
The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sedmack family. Messages and memories of Barbara can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019