Barbara A. Spurlock
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Barbara A. Spurlock, 72, of Akron, passed away May 20, 2020 following a long illness. She was born November 11, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (Plaster) Gerry. She was a 1965 graduate of Stow High School. She retired from Roadway in 2001 after 32 years of service. Barbara enjoyed working in her flower beds, watching the birds at her feeders, and going out for dinner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Gerry; and her sister, Karen Sausaman. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L. Spurlock. Barb and Tom had over forty years together. She is also survived by her son, Sean P. (Tracy) Williamson; sister, Mary Nitzsche; as well as her nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held late summer. Memorial contributions may be made to: WVIZ/PBS 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My heart and prayers are with you.
Love Brenda Gerry Wilson
Brenda Gerry Wilson
Family
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved