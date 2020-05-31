) Barbara A. Spurlock, 72, of Akron, passed away May 20, 2020 following a long illness. She was born November 11, 1947 in Akron, the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (Plaster) Gerry. She was a 1965 graduate of Stow High School. She retired from Roadway in 2001 after 32 years of service. Barbara enjoyed working in her flower beds, watching the birds at her feeders, and going out for dinner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Gerry; and her sister, Karen Sausaman. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L. Spurlock. Barb and Tom had over forty years together. She is also survived by her son, Sean P. (Tracy) Williamson; sister, Mary Nitzsche; as well as her nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held late summer. Memorial contributions may be made to: WVIZ/PBS 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







